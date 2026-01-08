These Are The Dumbest Winter Drivers You've Seen

Bad weather outside Portsmouth, Ohio, about 2002 or so. Wasn't doing anything at the moment, but a rain storm over night put a nice layer of ice all over. Was doing all of 15-20 MPH on a curvy section when a guy in a big truck came flying around me as soon as the road straightened, middle finger and horn employed to their best ability. I watched him get a bit ahead, then, to no one's great surprise, the back end kicked out and he wagged around before finding himself half in the ditch on the right side of the road.

He's not done.

I slowed down even more to get around him, putting my wheels in the center two tracks that had formed on the road but still giving him plenty of room and, pettily, not intending to stop at all. Then, as I get about even with the back bumper he throws his door open in frustration right in front of me.

I swerved. I shouldn't have. Ended up out of the ruts and up on the ice. My little Ranger decided to take one last look at that truck as I spun around backwards, then rotated back around forwards. When I stopped I was perfectly in my lane, still doing about 5 MPH and somehow no worse the wear.

Still don't believe I've seen a better example of someone with their head up their own posterior in my life.