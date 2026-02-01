Remember Monsoon? These GM Cars Had It

No, don't start going through old weather reports. The Monsoon that blew through GM vehicles in the late 1990s and early 2000s was a brand of audio system that, per its TV commercials, left drivers "drenched in sound." If the Monsoon name doesn't ring a bell with readers, that's likely because it never really caught on outside of GM products. That makes sense, because Monsoon was owned by Delphi, a company that was actually owned by GM when the Monsoon brand was born.

There isn't a lot of non-anecdotal, non-Wikipedia evidence behind this, but cutting through the clutter to get to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Center shows that, in 1995, Delphi filed its application to use "Monsoon" for an "automotive sound system comprised of loudspeakers, audio amplifiers, AM/FM tuner, cassette tape player and/or compact disc player." Delphi filed again in 2010, expanding the brand's coverage to include aeronautical and marine uses, DVD players, GPS tracking devices, and other electronics. Today, the first trademark is listed as dead/cancelled/invalidated, while the second is classified as abandoned.

Yet, during their production run, Monsoon sound systems could be found in rides as varied as the Pontiac Firebird, Hummer H1, Saturn Sky, Buick Regal, and Pontiac Vibe — as detailed below. The Vibe, you may recall, was basically a Toyota product that was the source of perhaps the most ridiculous car rebadging of all time. Also, beyond the Vibe, Monsoon sound systems did appear in a few contemporary GM rivals in the early 21st century, with the Volkswagen Passat and Hyundai Santa Fe being prime examples.