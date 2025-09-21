Every Company That's Owned Jeep, So Far

When the United States went looking for a company to build general-purpose vehicles for World War II, it actually found a pair of them. Between the two, Willys-Overland and Ford built nearly 640,000 essentially identical "jeeps" for the war effort — based in part on design contributions from yet another U.S. automaker, American Bantam. So you could say the Jeep identity crisis goes all the way back to the beginning.

It starts, of course, with Willys-Overland, which produced a small run of "civilian jeeps" — the CJ-2 — before ramping up production of the enhanced CJ-2A in 1945. From there, Willys was purchased by Kaiser-Frazer in 1955, with the Willys name maintained as a division of Kaiser-Frazer until the whole thing was renamed Kaiser-Jeep in 1963.

Kaiser-Jeep lasted until 1970, when American Motors bought the Jeep brand to bolster its struggling business. No permanent bolstering occurred, however, and Renault took over control of AMC in 1979. Chrysler then bought AMC from Renault in 1987, specifically for the Jeep brand. Chrysler and Jeep have kept their familial ties alive ever since — although Chrysler's own problems led to a series of different ownership groups right up until now: Chrysler the company became DaimlerChrysler, which off-loaded its American brands, including Jeep, to Cerberus Capital Management, which was replaced by FiatChrysler, which merged with Peugot and friends in 2021 to become Stellantis.