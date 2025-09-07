5 Of The Rarest Limited Edition Firebirds Ever Built

So-called "badge engineering" can sometimes get a bad name, but done right, the results can be legendary. That's the case with the 1967 Pontiac Firebird, which was a modified version of the Chevrolet Camaro, itself introduced in the fall of 1966 to compete against the Ford Mustang in the nascent muscle-car wars. Now, the Firebird introduced in 1967 wasn't much more than a rebadged Camaro, but the Pontiac team did make a noticeable effort to give the car its own unique identity.

For example, Pontiac's chief designer, Jack Humbert, crafted a bold grille that would go on to become an essential part of the brand's look for the 1968 lineup, including the iconic Pontiac GTO. Upscale details such as a concealed fuel-filler cap added a touch of class to the rear. And under the skin was a sportier suspension that would end up being used in the following year's Camaro, too.

The results were relatively successful, as Pontiac sold 82,560 Firebirds during 1967, its first year at dealerships, and had moved more than a million by the time the second-generation car finished its run in 1981. Pontiac then went on producing them through the 2002, so they weren't exactly hard to find. On the other hand, some were certainly rarer than others, proving the Bird is the Word still today — just like the flock of Firebirds discussed here.