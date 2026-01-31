Here's How Much Each Generation Chevy Corvette Would Cost New Today

By the time the Chevy C3 Corvette entered the market for the 1968 model year, the base price had only increased to $4,320 for the convertible and $4,663 for the coupe. Adjusted for inflation, those figures come out to about $39,965 and $43,139, respectively. Notably, values for C3 Corvettes vary greatly depending on factory options. For instance, a 1968 coupe that was originally equipped with an L79 V8 is worth a modest $24,000 in good condition, while an L89 convertible is valued at a much loftier $102,000. An L88 is even higher still, sitting at a sky-high $366,000.

Of course, if you know about the history behind the L88 designation, then you already know what makes these particular models so desirable. The L88 option is said to have added roughly $1,000 to the base price of a Corvette in the late '60s, and there were reportedly less than 220 L88 Corvettes ever produced. Corvette historians will also tell you about an even rarer 1969 Corvette ZL1 model, which may very well be the rarest of them all; supposedly, only two ever reached the hands of the masses. While the L88 package was about one-fourth of the price of the car itself, the ZL1 package more than doubled the MSRP.

We once speculated that the one-off 1969 Corvette ZL1 could bring $3 million at auction. Well, RM Sotheby's saw one cross the block for an eye-watering $3.14 million. You can find other C3s for much cheaper prices, but expect to pay up for earlier models with the front and rear chrome bumpers. The same goes for later units equipped with manual transmissions.