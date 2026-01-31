Here's How Much Each Generation Chevy Corvette Would Cost New Today
When the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette entered the market for the 2020 model year, its sub-$60,000 base MSRP was a major selling point. The starting price of a C8 Corvette today, however, has climbed to about $72,500. That $12,500 hike is certainly notable, but it isn't the first time Corvette pricing has seen such a jump within a single generation. For instance, a 1984 Corvette had an original base price of roughly $22,000, which ballooned to nearly $32,000 in 1990.
Whilst comparing price surges throughout history and assessing the base MSRP for each model year of the Corvette, it's easy to think that things used to be so much cheaper. However, the dollar amount of these original sticker prices don't tell the whole story. With that in mind, we set out to clarify just how much each generation Chevy Corvette would cost today when adjusted for inflation. To achieve this, we referenced the U.S. Inflation Calculator for the first model year of each generation, starting with the C1. We also sprinkled in some other data points, too, such as the final model year pricing and prices for elevated models like the Z06 and ZR1.
C1 Corvette: $42,463.62
When the very first Chevy Corvette hit the scene back in 1953, it had a base MSRP of $3,498. When adjusted for inflation, the cost of that same car would be $42,178.15 in today's money. For reference, that adjusted dollar amount is hardly even enough to get a used C8 Corvette – as C8 Corvettes are still $55,000 cars – though one could likely find a fairly decent C7 for that amount. The later C1 Corvettes have updated looks and a more powerful V8 under the hood in place of the original "Blue Flame Six" inline six-cylinder engine. Those looking for one of those enhanced versions might be curious to know that the $4,038 sticker price for a 1962 model would translate to $43,046.55 in 2026.
On a positive note, if someone managed to buy a C1 Corvette new, then they've made out pretty well. According to the Hagerty Valuation Tool, pretty much all C1 Corvettes in good condition are worth at least $60,000. This means that the value of these machines has outpaced inflation, making them sound investments for folks who had the foresight to preserve theirs.
C2 Corvette: $42,760.80
In 1963, the base price of a C2 Corvette was $4,037 for a convertible model and $4,257 for a coupe. Adjusted for inflation, that comes out to $42,473.33 and $44,787.95, respectively. Although you can certainly find C2s listed for sale in this price range, most clean examples are quite a bit more expensive. A quick look at auction prices on Bring A Trailer will show you plenty of six-figure sales, with project C2s selling in the mid-$30,000 range.
Of course, values for the first-ever Corvette Z06 are way higher. A 1963 Z06 equipped with a small tank is worth about $334,000 in good condition. Meanwhile, one with a big tank is valued at a whopping $452,000. To put that in perspective, the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X starts at $207,395. In other words, you could buy two of the most capable Corvettes that Chevy has ever cooked up for less than the price of the OG, which was only offered for the '63 model year.
C3 Corvette: $40,236
By the time the Chevy C3 Corvette entered the market for the 1968 model year, the base price had only increased to $4,320 for the convertible and $4,663 for the coupe. Adjusted for inflation, those figures come out to about $39,965 and $43,139, respectively. Notably, values for C3 Corvettes vary greatly depending on factory options. For instance, a 1968 coupe that was originally equipped with an L79 V8 is worth a modest $24,000 in good condition, while an L89 convertible is valued at a much loftier $102,000. An L88 is even higher still, sitting at a sky-high $366,000.
Of course, if you know about the history behind the L88 designation, then you already know what makes these particular models so desirable. The L88 option is said to have added roughly $1,000 to the base price of a Corvette in the late '60s, and there were reportedly less than 220 L88 Corvettes ever produced. Corvette historians will also tell you about an even rarer 1969 Corvette ZL1 model, which may very well be the rarest of them all; supposedly, only two ever reached the hands of the masses. While the L88 package was about one-fourth of the price of the car itself, the ZL1 package more than doubled the MSRP.
We once speculated that the one-off 1969 Corvette ZL1 could bring $3 million at auction. Well, RM Sotheby's saw one cross the block for an eye-watering $3.14 million. You can find other C3s for much cheaper prices, but expect to pay up for earlier models with the front and rear chrome bumpers. The same goes for later units equipped with manual transmissions.
C4 Corvette: ~$75,000
Given the 16-year gap between the C3 and C4, pricing had climbed quite a bit by the time Chevy brought the C4 Corvette to market for the 1984 model year. When it arrived, the C4 Corvette had a base MSRP of about $24,000 according to most sources, though there isn't much agreement on exact pricing. Adjusted for inflation, that comes out to more than $74,000 today. In that regard, one could say a new Corvette is more affordable today than it was 42 years ago.
Regardless, the C4 Corvette has made quite a comeback. Chuck it up to the popularization of the '80s aesthetic. We used to be able to find these things for hundreds of dollars in running condition on Craigslist and The Paper Shop. It's still possible to find running examples for a few thousand on Facebook Marketplace today, though they tend to be a bit more sketchy than they were years ago. What's more, the pendulum has swung for special edition models like the Grand Sport and ZR1, which have started to make their way into collector car territory.
C5 Corvette: $75,210.30
Although pricing for the first model year of the C5 Corvette is nearly $15,000 more than the original MSRP for the first model year of the C4, the difference is actually much smaller when adjusted for inflation. For reference, the original base MSRP for a Corvette in 1997 was $37,495, and that would be $75,210.30 today. C5s aren't quite as affordable as C4s, though. You can still come across listings with prices below the $10,000 mark, but at that price point it will likely come with a few headaches.
Notably, a convertible C5 wasn't offered until 1998. In that year, the base price for the coupe had grown to $37,995 while the convertible came in at $44,425. Adjusting for inflation yields costs of $75,044.32 and $87,744.28, respectively. Fast-forward to 2001, and the Corvette Z06 returns to the lineup with a starting price of $48,055, translating to $87,406.62 in today's money. The convertible of that year would be $85,133.01 based on its original price of $46,805, while the coupe comes out to $73,264.77 following its own original $40,280 cost.
By the time the C5 reached its final model year in 2004, starting prices had grown to $43,835 for the coupe, $50,835 for the convertible, and $52,185 for the Z06. When adjusted for inflation, those figures come out to $74,708.16 for the coupe, $86,638.29 for the convertible, and $88,939.10 for the Z06.
C6 Corvette: $72,541.59
The C6 can be considered the last of the classic-looking Corvettes. When it debuted for the 2005 model year, it had a base price of $43,710 for the coupe and $51,445 for the convertible. When adjusted for inflation, those figures equate to $72,053.91 and $84,804.70, respectively. Meanwhile, used values for 2005 models in good condition are about $23,000 for coupes and $22,000 for convertibles. If you abide by the mantra of "there's no replacement for displacement," then you should know that those numbers pretty much double when it comes to the Z06.
The first C6 models were nothing to sneeze at with their 6.0-liter engines. But when the Z06 hit the scene in 2006, it came equipped with a beefy 7.0-liter V8 that pumped out 505 horsepower. Torque is plentiful, too, with a peak rating of 470 pound-feet. The Z06's initial price tag was $65,800, which adjusts to $105,078.62 in today's money. For reference, pricing for the 2026 model starts at $119,695. On the other hand, a used 2006 Z06 in good condition is valued at approximately $37,000.
C7 Corvette: $72,075.98
Those who were quick to pull the trigger when the C7 Corvette arrived in 2014 enjoyed a base price of $51,000, which adjusts to $69,356.13 when accounting for inflation. However, Chevy raised its price by $2,000 during the first week of March of that year. The same holds true for the convertible, which rose from $56,000 to $58,000. The increased prices come out to $72,075.98 and $78,875.60 when adjusted for inflation.
The high-performance Z06 would debut the following year with a base price of $78,995 for the coupe and $83,995 for the convertible. These prices adjust to $107,299.84 and $114,091.40, respectively. The carbon fiber and Z07 performance packages were an additional $2,995 and $7,995, or $4,095.68 and $10,933.20 in today's money. Slotting between the base Stingray and Z06 was the C7 Grand Sport, which arrived for the 2017 model year with a price tag of $68,270 for the coupe and $72,270 for the convertible, or $90,273.37 and $95,562.57 when adjusted.
By the end of the C7's run in 2019, the top-shelf ZR1 also joined the lineup, coming in at $123,720 for the coupe and $128,220 for the convertible. Unlike the other C7s, stick-shift ZR1s are worth much more today than when new. Adjusted numbers come out to $155,797.76 for the ZR1 coupe and $161,464.51 for the ZR1 convertible, and used prices reflect those higher costs. We're sure there are folks who are kicking themselves for not pulling the trigger on one when they were new, especially since Chevy was offering manufacturer discounts for them.
C8 Corvette: $74,629.63
We previously touched on C8 Corvette values, referencing the $72,500 base MSRP for the 2026 model year in comparison to the initial $59,995 base MSRP when it debuted for the 2020 model year. Out of curiosity, we adjusted the 2020 price, which comes out to just around $74,629.63. In that case, it seems like the newest Corvette is technically a bit cheaper than it was before.
That said, the market is very different compared to when the C8 first entered the market. Back then, greedy dealers were tacking on plenty of extra fees, and inventory was limited due to supply chain issues caused by COVID-19. Today, however, dealers are offering significant discounts on new C8 Corvettes that have been sitting on lots throughout the country. Certain dealer discounts could range from $10,000 to $15,000 — if you're lucky enough to find them before someone else snatches them up.
Now, there are all sorts of ways interpret this data and draw different conclusions. But one thing's for sure: there are plenty of options for buyers who are in the market for a Corvette. Given the data we've just reviewed, or regardless of it, which generation would you spend your hard-earned money on? Let us know in the comments below.