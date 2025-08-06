2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Starts At $207,395, But The Quail Silver Limited Edition Is Even More
The first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is proving to be very capable at handling absurd levels of power, several specialized powertrain configurations, and never-before-seen-on-a-Corvette prices. That last measure is about to be topped, though, as Chevrolet announced prices on Wednesday for its newest ultimate 'Vette, the recently unveiled 2026 Corvette ZR1X. The cheapest ZR1X 1LZ coupe starts at $207,395, and the 1LZ convertible starts at $217,395. Those base prices increase to $218,395 for the ZR1X 3LZ coupe and $228,395 for the 3LZ convertible.
Each of the aforementioned prices include a $1,995 delivery charge, but the most expensive and most rare 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X will be the Quail Silver Limited Edition. Chevrolet says the ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition is based on the 3LZ convertible trim, and it will be limited to under 100 units with the highest starting MSRP of any Corvette ever at $241,395 before delivery fees. (We assume it'll have the same $1,995 destination charge as the others.)
Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet says, "The ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition presents a highly exclusive option for Corvette customers looking for a collectible item." With such low production numbers and such a high price, this might be the ultimate Corvette collector's Corvette.
The Quail Silver Limited Edition debuts at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering
The Corvette ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition gets its name for two reasons: it debuts at The Quail on Friday, August 15 during Monterey Car Week, and it's painted silver. Not just any silver though. Called Blade Silver Matte, this is the first time matte paint has been offered from the factory on a Corvette. Chevrolet says it's inspired by the Inca Silver exterior color offered on the C1 Corvette between 1957 and 1959.
Beyond the paint, Quail Silver Limited Edition Corvette ZR1Xs will include a new interior color scheme that will also be available on all 2026 Corvettes, Sky Cool and Medium Ash Gray upholstery with Habanero accents. They will all have limited edition plaques on the center-mounted waterfall speaker with their production number, as well as orange brake calipers, black exhaust tips, and Carbon Flash mirrors. As an optional extra, ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition buyers can opt for the ZTK Performance Package that includes higher spring rates and modified chassis controls calibrations, the ZR1X Carbon Fiber Aero Package, and Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tires.
Performance refresher
The ZR1X's party piece is its hybrid powertrain, which combines a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter LT7 V8 that produces 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque with a front axle–mounted electric motor fed by a 1.9-kWh battery that produces 186 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque. Combined, Chevrolet claims a total horsepower output of 1,250 jp, and a 0-to-60-mph time of less than 2 seconds, and a top speed of 233 mph.
Chevy is swinging big with the ZR1X, even going so far as to compare its stats to the $3.7 million Ferrari F80 and the $2.1 million McLaren W1 in the press release. Chevrolet says that the 2026 Corvette ZR1X will be available by the end of this year, and that the Quail Silver Limited Edition will enter production next year. Chevrolet will also debut GM Design's inspiration for the future of the Corvette alongside the ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition at The Quail on Friday, August 15.