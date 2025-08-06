2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Starts At $207,395, But The Quail Silver Limited Edition Is Even More

The first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette is proving to be very capable at handling absurd levels of power, several specialized powertrain configurations, and never-before-seen-on-a-Corvette prices. That last measure is about to be topped, though, as Chevrolet announced prices on Wednesday for its newest ultimate 'Vette, the recently unveiled 2026 Corvette ZR1X. The cheapest ZR1X 1LZ coupe starts at $207,395, and the 1LZ convertible starts at $217,395. Those base prices increase to $218,395 for the ZR1X 3LZ coupe and $228,395 for the 3LZ convertible.

Each of the aforementioned prices include a $1,995 delivery charge, but the most expensive and most rare 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X will be the Quail Silver Limited Edition. Chevrolet says the ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition is based on the 3LZ convertible trim, and it will be limited to under 100 units with the highest starting MSRP of any Corvette ever at $241,395 before delivery fees. (We assume it'll have the same $1,995 destination charge as the others.)

Scott Bell, vice president of Global Chevrolet says, "The ZR1X Quail Silver Limited Edition presents a highly exclusive option for Corvette customers looking for a collectible item." With such low production numbers and such a high price, this might be the ultimate Corvette collector's Corvette.