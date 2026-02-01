Yes, There Are Engines With Three Spark Plugs In One Cylinder

Oh, your Gen-III Hemi has two spark plugs per cylinder? Cool, cool, but let's up the ante, shall we? Oh, yes, three spark plugs per cylinder, now we're talking! Three-plug engines are to two-plug engines what $10,000 bills are to $100 bills. You've likely handled a $100 bill, but you probably don't know anyone who's even seen a $10,000 bill in person.

Before getting to an actual example, let's discuss why three plugs would be desirable. We'll use the known benefits of dual-plug engines — that is, ones with two plugs per cylinder — as a launching pad.

In two-valve heads, those valves are usually next to each other, pushing the plug to one side or the other (unless you've got that half-grapefruit Hemi chamber). This makes for slow, uneven combustion, which can be solved with symmetrical plugs placed on either side. You can better tailor ignition advance with two plugs and ensure more complete burning of the fuel in the chamber, too. Plus, a little redundancy in the system doesn't hurt in case a plug fails.

Theoretically, triple plugs would be even more effective. Drag racing legend Dale Armstrong thought so, which is why he tried developing a three-plug head (in addition to a two-speed supercharger). The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) feared these inventions would be too expensive to implement or make the cars too quick, and they were banned before Armstrong could even try them. A patent for a three-valve, three-plug head was issued in 1996 to inventor and engine designer Jim Fueling, a man who took nominative determinism to its logical extreme. Now, if a three-plug version has made it into meatspace, I can't find one, so unlike nouns that are persons, places, or things, this one seems to just be an idea.