Why Modern Hemi Engines Have 16 Spark Plugs Instead Of 8

Back in the days of carburetors and cigarette lighters being common in dashboards, a Gen-II Hemi didn't need a lot of spark plugs to prove a point. Eight cylinders, eight spark plugs — simple, loud, and unapologetic. But when Chrysler rolled out the Gen-III Hemi in 2003 in the Dodge Ram, things got a little brighter. Suddenly, each cylinder had two spark plugs, bringing the count to 16 across engines like the 5.7-liter, 6.2-liter, and 6.4-liter Hemi offerings.

The original 1950s Chrysler FirePower (331-cubic-inch V8) was a pioneer Hemi engine. It had big hemispherical combustion domes that let air and fuel mix freely and explode efficiently — which is where the name Hemi came from. But that dome also created a problem: one spark plug couldn't ignite the entire charge evenly. The result was that bit of unburned fuel would be left in some parts of the dome.

After a number of years, Chrysler engineers solved this by adding a second spark plug. Two ignition points mean a faster, more complete burn, better power and performance, fewer emissions, and a tiny bump in fuel efficiency. It wasn't about doubling horsepower — but about cleaning up the ignition. Still, old-school Hemi fans can't help but smirk. The modern Hemi might burn cleaner, but it sure doesn't feel and smell like the old ones.