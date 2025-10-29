KTM's New Owners Expect To Halve Expenses By Slashing White-Collar Jobs

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj swooped in earlier this year to rescue KTM with a deal rumored to cost $900 million. The beleaguered Austrian giant owed over $2.3 billion to its creditors before 70% of the debt was forgiven as part of its insolvency deal. While the takeover has yet to be approved by the European Commission, Bajaj is planning to cut overhead expenses by over 50% across the entire company, a drastic measure to make KTM a sustainable enterprise.

Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director of Bajaj Auto, didn't mince words when it came to criticizing previous mismanagement at KTM during the manufacturer's post-pandemic sales boom. The executive told Indian television channel CNBC-TV18 in an interview earlier this month, "Interestingly, of the 4,000 people currently employed, only about 1,000 are blue-collar; 3,000 are white-collar, which is perplexing because the blue-collar employees make the motorcycles." Bajaj added that cost-cutting would focus on bureaucracy and management overhead, as well as white-collar jobs.