The Biggest Pros And Cons Of Dodge's Hemi Engine

Hemi engines aren't perfect. Sorry. Half-grapefruit-shaped combustion chambers sure do let designers increase valve sizes, and in the larger displacement Hemis, these valves could probably pass golf balls without difficulty. This gives Hemi engines some seriously impressive power figures, especially when combined with supercharging and E85-specific tuning. However, the design has some inherent weaknesses, including production costs, excessive nitrogen oxide emissions, valvetrain limitations, and sheer elephantine weight.

Put your monocle back in place, I'm not saying these engines are bad. But there are solid reasons why Chrysler introduced and killed off hemispherical combustion chambers three times now. Well, kinda. Gen I and II Hemis are true Hemis, but Gen III Hemis aren't really Hemis, having chambers that are more semi-oblate spheroids. Regardless, the Gen III Hemi died, too, with the "Last Call" Hemis ending the line.

Except no, the Gen III Hemi isn't dead after all! It's been Lazarused, baby, and buyers can show their Hemi loyalty with the new Hemi-headed, straight-piped angry Ram logo. Stellantis' Dodge EVs are selling like cold cakes, and even though the Hurricane inline-6 makes tons of power and isn't a new thing for Chrysler (looking at you, Australian Hemi Six-Pack), the company's new leadership knows there's a contingent of buyers who want Hemi V8s. So, do Hemis have downsides? Sure. But the positives are positive enough, and the Hemi proves we make purchases based on emotional response anyway. Long live the Hemi! Until it doesn't anymore.