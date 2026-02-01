What Are The Symptoms Of Bad Spark Plugs?

As the spark plugs wear out, symptoms become more noticeable under load. Your vehicle may not respond as well as it once did when you press the accelerator, and it may struggle to keep up with gear changes when you merge or try to overtake someone. This sudden sluggishness in acceleration is one of the most common complaints, and it can be due to the misfiring cylinders having an adverse effect on engine power.

If your spark plugs fail to consistently ignite the air-fuel charge, it can also tank fuel efficiency. The injectors don't stop sending fuel into the cylinders, even if the combustion of the previous charge is incomplete or delayed, which can ultimately lead to increased fuel consumption. When this occurs, a full tank will not last as long as it used to.

Improper sparks can also cause fuel to ignite when it's not supposed to, causing knocking or rattling noises. Surging or jerking of the engine can also accompany the aforementioned misfires. Uneven power delivery is often the culprit behind surging problems, and it happens when spark quality takes a hit and the engine sucks in more air than it needs.