The Risk With Leaving Your Windshield Wipers Up In The Snow

During the icy and dark winter nights it can be really annoying to come out to your car and find your windshield wipers are cemented to the glass with a thick sheet of ice. For decades this has caused a debate among drivers: Should you leave your windshield wipers in an elevated position to avoid the ice, or leave them down and deal with scraping? While AAA recommends putting your wipers up it is, more or less, a matter of opinion, so we've set out to determine the benefits and downsides on either side of the debate to make your choid a better informed one.

As with all things, both sides of this debate have their argument ammunition. Frozen wiper blades are highly annoying and can cause damage to your vehicle and wiper blades, the wiper lifters will say. On the other side of the aisle, lifting your wiper blades in preparation for a winter weather event is seen as highly annoying and potentially damaging to your vehicle, wiper-leaver-downers will debate. Somehow, they're both right.