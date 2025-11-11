Before Windshield Wipers, Driving In The Rain Was Chaos

Here are some of the alternate windshield cleaning methods people employed pre-wipers: Removing the windshield entirely, stopping the vehicle and wiping off the glass before continuing for another 40 feet and doing it again, or rubbing stuff like carrots, tobacco, or onion slices on the windshield to create a water-repellant film (Rain-X, is this your secret?). People also just sucked it up and pretended the rain didn't exist.

Windshield wipers are a simple, common-sense invention, right? Once cars sprouted windshields, it would seem (to our modern sensibilities accustomed to every convenience imaginable), that a priority would be to wipe rain, dust, mud, and errant small animals from the glass with some sort of remote squeegee system. But no, that had to occur to someone (or someones). One someone was James Henry Apjohn, an Irish inventor who patented a device in the U.K. in October 1903 called the "Apparatus for Cleaning Carriage, Motor Car, and Other Windows," proving he didn't have an aptitude for branding.

Also in 1903, another wiper-inventing someone filed a patent: Birmingham, Alabama native, Mary Anderson. The impetus for her wiper design came after witnessing a streetcar operator stick his head out of a two-pane windshield because visibility in the New York winter was terrible.

Instead of huffing indignantly while shivering, Anderson invented and patented a spring-loaded wiper mechanism with rubber blades that would clean windshields in seconds. But rather than hoisting her on their shoulders and handing her all the money, people complained that such wipers would be a dangerous distraction. Nobody wanted to invest in her invention, so she never profited from it. Maybe Anderson should've put her energy toward something more useful, like steering-wheel mounted mechanisms that dispense lit cigarettes.