This Is The Stuff You Have Rolling Around In Your Car

I asked you earlier this week what you had inside of your cars. I shared a moment of vulnerability with you and described my garbage lifestyle, hoping for some camaraderie. Never again. Instead, I mostly heard from you, the pure types, who said your cars are pristine spaces of wellness and harmony. Your feng shui? Unassailable. Your cars, you said, are Marie Kondo'd to high hell. Well, bully for you. Some of us are gremlins and that's just the way it is. But gremlins can aspire to be more than the sharp-clawed swamp dwellers. I can be more.

Inspired by your answers, I took a second look around the old Volkswagen. I cleaned up the empty Ollie cans and paid that parking ticket. I found other stuff I'd forgotten about completely: my super-duper ice scraper still in the back seat (you never know, we've had snow in May before), a semi-exploded bottle of leather seat cleaner, and several empty coffee cups from our local Yemeni coffee joint, Haraz Coffee. (Shout out to Haraz. Definitely visit them if you are ever in town.)

Okay, so I could do a better job not living in my car. Or I could start living better in general. My car is now picked up, wiped down and clean enough to eat out of (which you should never do). Below you'll find plenty of inspiration to get off your keister and give your car a clean. Thanks for much needed kick in the butt, Jalopnik readers!