Leading Vs. Trailing: Why Rotary Engines Need Two Different Kinds Of Spark Plugs

Perfectly tuning the heat range of an engine's spark plugs is something of a dark art to all but the most well versed tuners and the engineering egg heads at automotive OEMs. Getting the spark plug tuning right in a rotary-engine application, however, is a whole other level of nerdy. Though it's probably a bit redundant to say so, because rotary engines—and the enthusiasts who love them—are inherently nerdy. They give off the same vibe as people who insist on using a Linux operating system in big 2026. Forever chided by piston pumpers that their cars are powered by so-called magic spinning Doritos, the rotor-head must remain steadfast in their dedication to Felix Wankel's fantastic-but-often-misunderstood engine layout. The first thing you need to know about rotary engines is that they hate running in a lean burn mode, so avoid that at all costs. The second thing you must know is how to properly set up each rotor's leading and trailing spark plugs.

In order to understand the value of the correct spark plugs in a rotary engine, you first must understand a bit of how a rotary engine operates in the first place. A Reuleaux triangle-shaped "rotor" spins around an eccentric shaft within the inner envelope of a 2-lobe Peritrochoid housing. Each of the three corners of the rotor slide against the surface of its housing, creating three continual intake, compression, combustion, and exhaust phases at all times. It's as clear as mud, I know.