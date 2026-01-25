Chevy's Original V8 Story Starts In 1917, Not The 1950s

Under the hood was a 288-cubic-inch V8 running a standard liquid cooling system, with a bore and stroke of 3.375 and 4 inches, respectively. It used a single-plane 180-degree crankshaft, which was standard in the V8s of that era, and also gave them a rather distinctive sound. In a departure from other early V8s, though, the fork-and-blade arrangement of the connecting rods was ditched for paired ones. That layout was possible because the two-cylinder banks were slightly offset.

The valve train, however, was what really set the engine apart. While most contemporary V8s relied on side-valve layouts, Chevrolet's engine used overhead valves actuated by a central camshaft and pushrods. Even the block construction was unusual, using a two-piece iron casting split vertically down the crankshaft centerline, as opposed to having a cast-aluminum crankcase with separate cast-iron blocks for each cylinder bank.

The rocker covers weren't oil-tight like the ones in other engines, and the pushrods weren't covered completely. Owners were expected to lubricate the system manually, aided by an oil can mounted on the firewall. Instead of a conventional bell housing, the three-speed transmission was bolted at the back to a bracket, leaving much of the clutch exposed for cooling.

Output figures have been listed as ranging from the mid-30-horsepower range to about 55 hp at roughly 2,700 rpm. Compression hovered around 4.75:1, appropriate for the low-octane fuel of the time. Performance was smooth and competitive, but the design's complexity and cost worked against it.