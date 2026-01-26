The Potential Power Savings Of Expensive LED Traffic Lights May Be Worth It

LED signal lights generally carry a price tag several times higher than incandescent traffic signal bulbs. However, that hasn't stopped many cities from replacing their incandescent lights with LED versions. While it may be a little hard to justify spending more money, there are some valid reasons for doing so.

A typical traffic signal operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year. Typically rated between 50 and 150 watts, the normal incandescent or halogen bulbs used in traffic lights are extremely power hungry. A single signal can consume several kilowatt hours of electricity per day.

LED traffic signals operate very differently. Instead of relying on a single high-wattage bulb, they use arrays of small light emitting diodes that fill the entire lens area. These arrays produce a much brighter and more uniform light, while also consuming just 15 to 20 watts, which is much less than incandescent bulbs. Because LEDs emit light directionally and waste very little energy as heat, far more of the electricity goes toward visible illumination. These reasons are also what give LEDs a leg up over HIDs.