A Country Without Traffic Lights? There's Only 1 Left

The year is 1995, and the Kingdom of Bhutan is about to experiment with something that has never existed in the country: its very first traffic light. But it would be up for just 24 hours before being taken down, never to go up again. In fact, no traffic light has been installed in the Asian nation since then, and it doesn't look like any will any time soon. Bhutan's residents didn't respond well to the experiment — they actually missed the policemen who had been directing traffic in that intersection for years. To them, the traffic lights lacked that personal connection. They were soulless. (At least it wasn't as disastrous as London's first traffic light installation.)

That's a pretty stark contrast to the U.S., where the traffic light could be said to be the official bird of multiple states. If we were to replace traffic lights with police officers, it would just give drivers someone else to curse at. But Bhutan values patience, especially on the road. Not only are traffic lights absent from the entire country, but most intersections don't have stop signs, either. Instead, drivers use common sense to navigate these intersections, and courtesy, too. Yeah, that definitely wouldn't work in the U.S.

Of course, one would expect things to be slower-paced in a country with a population of only 777,000. And they are slower, with average speed limits in the city reaching around 18.6 mph (30 km/h) and go all the up to a roaring 31 mph (50 hm/h) on country roads. But Bhutan's unwillingness to adopt traffic lights has to do with more than just road logistics. It has to do with values deeply ingrained in its culture. Traffic lights just don't fit in.