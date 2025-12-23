Here's Why A Simple Fresnel Lens Makes Traffic Lights Safer

The most important thing to know about Fresnel lenses, before casually attempting to drop them into conversation, has to do with phonetics: "Fresnel" is pronounced "Fruh-NEL." If the silent "S" makes you suspect Fresnel lenses have French origins, you're correct. It's also true that the science behind why Fresnel lenses make traffic lights safer today — their ability to focus light — made them maritime miracles when they debuted in early-19th-century lighthouses.

They're everywhere, yet we basically know nothing about traffic lights, or why a basic glowing green orb without a Fresnel lens might not cut it. Having light, and being able to see it well, are not quite the same thing. This was of concern in 1811 France, where the lamps and thick glass used in then-modern lighthouses offered limited light projection, and shipwrecks were still vexing people centuries after the lighthouse came to be. The French Commission on Lighthouses put together a committee to improve illumination, which physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel joined.

Out of this skunkworks in 1822 sprang his Fresnel lens. Featuring stacked, prismatic, concentric glass rings, and a bull's-eye lens at center, the Fresnel lens array turned scattered lamplight into a narrow beam that could be visible for miles. This technology continues to prove itself in millions of traffic signals around the world, directing powerful light toward certain lanes day and night so drivers know where — and when— to safely proceed.