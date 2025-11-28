Are LED Headlights Really Better Than HID?

Cars' headlights have come a long way since charming yet potentially dangerous acetylene headlamps debuted in vintage automobiles. The later halogen headlights are still around, but the world has since moved on to high-intensity discharge (HID or xenon) and light-emitting diode (LED) headlights, both of which possess advantages over the old-school halogen bulb.

Modern LED lighting technology is better in almost any aspect than HID, but there are variables to consider. LEDs sip less energy to produce a brighter light output and, in most cases, they last tens of thousands of hours and may never need replacing during the car's life. Moreover, LEDs are bright the moment you turn them on, while HIDs need a few seconds of warming up to deliver their full potential.

But are LEDs really better than HIDs? Considering that 75% of 2023 car models have standard LED headlights, why on earth did only 51% of new cars tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in 2025 have highest-level Good ratings in headlight tests? IIHS didn't consider whether the cars had halogen, HID, or LED lights in its testing, but it should have, if only to find a definitive answer to whether LEDs are indeed better.

In our book, LEDs are better than HIDs, but we're referring to original-equipment or stock LED headlights with dedicated housings and electricals, since aftermarket LED upgrades are shoddy at best when fitted inside reflectorized headlight housings not designed to accommodate new-age LED bulbs.