Putin Surprises Alaskan Ural Owner With Free Bike, And No There's Nothing Weird About That At All, Why Would That Be Weird?

As far as random, unexpected gifts go, it's hard to beat a free motorcycle, especially if that motorcycle comes with its own sidecar. But what would you do if the person giving you the free motorcycle also happened to be a dangerous dictator? You wouldn't think that would be a conundrum anyone would have to deal with here in the U.S., but that's also exactly what happened to one Alaskan man following Trump's trip to brown-nose Putin, Alaska's News Source reports.

Mark Warren lives in Bird Creek, southeast of Anchorage, and according to Warren, he received a seemingly random phone call telling him he had been given a new Ural motorcycle and that it was waiting for him at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. "I thought it was a hoax because they don't know me. I don't know them," Warren told Alaska's News Source, a totally understandable reaction from a guy who had no idea why the Russian dictator would give him a motorcycle, seemingly at random. "I said call me when it's off base, because at this point I just felt, this is so random and so strange that I felt apprehensive about this being actually really going to happen ... this doesn't just happen. I know no one from the Russian Embassy."

Except it wasn't a hoax, and Russia really did give him a free Ural. According to a document he later received from the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the U.S., "The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the United States of America on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir V. Putin, transfers as an act of giving the following property: Motorcycle 'Gear-Up.'" So now he has a new Ural, complete with its own little sidecar.