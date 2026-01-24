Here's How Much A 2021 Chevy Camaro Has Depreciated In 5 Years

If you've got your heart set on putting a Chevrolet Camaro in your driveway, then your main option is buying a used model, as General Motors axed it after 2024. There are a few oddball new Camaros out there, but none are from the 2021 model year. For shoppers wanting a bowtie-adorned sports car, the 2021 Camaro provides a balanced mix of technology (with higher trims also including advanced driver-assistance features) and lower resale prices. Plus, as that model year was one from the sixth-generation Camaro, it gets good reliability ratings from J.D. Power.

Some of its appeal also lies in a 28%-38% drop in value over five years. The greater the depreciation, the less you'll pay to take one home. Of course, that means you'll put less money in the bank if you're the seller. For a complete look at how depreciation affects the 2021 Chevrolet Camaro, we assessed data from CarEdge and iSeeCars. Because we live in the real world, we also analyzed depreciation estimates against various dealer listings. You'll also see how the Camaro compares against its Detroit archrivals, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.