How Many Miles Will A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Last? Here's What Owners Say

One day in early April of 2009 in New Berlin, Wisconsin, former state senator Dave Zien rolled his 1991 Harley-Davidson FXRT (Sport Glide) onto the lot of Hal's Harley-Davidson dealership. That may not sound particularly noteworthy, except that there were 300 people waiting at the dealership for Dave and cheering him on. Why? Because, as he approached the dealership, he had just reached his goal of putting 1,000,000 miles on his Harley, setting a world record.

The typical Harley owner shouldn't expect to get anywhere near the mileage Dave got on his bike. But how long will a Harley-Davidson last? Judging from what owners are saying online, it is not unrealistic to get at least 100,000 miles from a Harley if it's taken care of. The touring models seem to last the longest, as we've found some for sale online with nearly half a million miles on them. Mostly, though, owners who have kept their touring models a while are claiming mileage between 100,000 and 150,000 miles.

The smaller models — the Softails and Sportsters (which aren't made in America anymore, by the way) — aren't far behind. We see lots of comments around the Internet from owners who have gone past 100,000 miles. We have also seen the occasional extraordinary claim of 200,000 miles and even found a Fat Boy for sale with 500,000 miles on it.