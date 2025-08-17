Riders Say This Harley-Davidson Is The Most Difficult To Handle

The Fat Boy is one of the coolest and most iconic Harley-Davidsons out there. It is a rolling piece of Americana, but it is also known for being challenging to ride. While you could argue that most Harley-Davidson motorcycles are difficult to handle, the Fat Boy has earned special notoriety on that front. In fact, motorcycle journalist Jeff Ware of Bike Review Australia says that even the slightest steering input turns the 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy into a difficult motorcycle to ride. There are three major reasons for this — weight, fat tires, and low lean angles.

The Fat Boy's unwieldiness might seem surprising given the way the cruiser is depicted in movies. Take, for instance, the iconic jump during the chase scene in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," where Arnold rides the Fat Boy off a freeway and into a storm drain, giving the illusion that the Fat Boy isn't that fat.

In reality, the motorcycle was hanging off digitally erased cables for the jump scene, which reduced the weight of the motorcycle and rider to make the jump manageable for the stunt rider. However, the real Fat Boy without the rider weighs a whopping 694 pounds, and inexperienced riders can end up having a hard time controlling it.