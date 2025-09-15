These 3 Harley-Davidson Bikes Aren't Made In America Anymore

It's difficult to find a brand more American than Harley-Davidson. Founded in 1903, the Milwaukee-based brand has been one of the longest-lasting and longest-standing motorcycle brands in the United States. The company quickly became a part of American culture. First seen as a symbol of counterculture in the '60s, the brand became synonymous with freedom and the open road.

Now over 120 years old, Harley remains at the forefront of choppers, selling nearly 150,000 bikes worldwide in 2024. It's certainly been a rocky road in past decades, and it still isn't out of the woods yet, with the company selling loans to stay afloat. But there's more, with a controversial decision from the company's suits in Milwaukee has made a difficult choice to relocate production for several of the brand's models.

The decision comes in the wake of a 31% tariff the EU put on American-built bikes — a reaction to Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs. As a result, Harley's elected to transfer all of the bikes powered by the Revolution Max Engine over to the company's plant in Rayong, Thailand, for the 2025 model year. Here are the bikes that made that leap.