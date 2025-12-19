2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Costs $500 More Than The Sedan But Looks So Much Better

I'm sorry to remind you, but the dollars in your bank account don't have nearly as much purchasing power as they used to. Do you need a new car? That'll be $50,000, at least on average. There are some cheaper new cars that offer the basics for more reasonable prices, and one of our favorite cheap cars happens to be Kia's funky looking K4 compact sedan. It offers a roomy interior, distinctive looks, lots of desirable features as standard, and it gets great fuel economy. If you like the K4 but feel that its looks aren't distinctive in a good way, then you'll be happy to learn the K4 Hatchback looks much less controversial, and Kia announced today that it will only cost $500 more than the sedan with a base price of $26,085 including destination.

The K4 Hatchback will be offered in three trim levels, EX which starts at $26,085, GT-Line which starts at $27,085, and GT-Line Turbo which starts at $29,985 and produces a zesty 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.