2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Costs $500 More Than The Sedan But Looks So Much Better
I'm sorry to remind you, but the dollars in your bank account don't have nearly as much purchasing power as they used to. Do you need a new car? That'll be $50,000, at least on average. There are some cheaper new cars that offer the basics for more reasonable prices, and one of our favorite cheap cars happens to be Kia's funky looking K4 compact sedan. It offers a roomy interior, distinctive looks, lots of desirable features as standard, and it gets great fuel economy. If you like the K4 but feel that its looks aren't distinctive in a good way, then you'll be happy to learn the K4 Hatchback looks much less controversial, and Kia announced today that it will only cost $500 more than the sedan with a base price of $26,085 including destination.
The K4 Hatchback will be offered in three trim levels, EX which starts at $26,085, GT-Line which starts at $27,085, and GT-Line Turbo which starts at $29,985 and produces a zesty 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.
Good looks and lots of standard features for not a lot of money
Like the sedan, the K4 Hatchback comes standard with a wide array of desirable features as standard, including a dual digital display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and heated front seats. Considering those standard features, its already low starting price is even more appealing. When it arrives on dealer lots early next year, it will battle for compact hatchback buyers with Honda Civic Hatchbacks, Subaru Imprezas, Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks, and Mazda 3 Hatchbacks.
The K4 Hatchback's biggest drawback when compared to its sedan sibling is fuel efficiency. Naturally aspirated K4 EX and GT-Line models are rated for 28 mpg city, 34 highway, and 30 combined while GT-Line Turbos return 26 mpg city, 33 highway, and 28 combined. The sedan returns better fuel economy with up to 30 mpg city, 40 highway, and 34 combined. We haven't had a chance to drive the 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback just yet, but we will be driving one soon, and we promise to offer an honest review of it. Until then, we'll just be drooling over the photos because this is one slick looking hatchback.