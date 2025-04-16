2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Fixes The Sedan's Funky Backside And Offers Nearly Soul-Sized Cargo Space
Kia is doing what some automakers are too chicken to do. The K4 sedan was introduced for 2025 as other manufacturers are ceasing sedan production all together, and today Kia revealed the U.S.-spec 2026 K4 hatchback at the New York International Auto Show. Seeing as how Kia sold over 37,000 K4 sedans in the first quarter of 2025, making it the brand's second-best seller, it seems like its bold choices to invest in small cars is paying off. Americans aren't usually big hatchback buyers, so time will tell if the K4 hatchback can change that.
The K4 hatchback sounds like quite a versatile little bruiser. Kia claims class-leading head- and legroom for the rear seats, it offers an available turbocharged engine and sport-tuned suspenion if you're into that sort of thing, and there's plenty of luxurious features if you're not. All K4 hatchbacks retain the sedan's overall styling theme, but the hatch's floating roof design is arguably less controversial than the sedan's look, though it still conceals the rear door handles in the C-pillar, presumably to confuse unsuspecting rideshare passengers.
You get Soul-sized space without having to drive a Soul
The biggest benefit of going for a hatchback over a sedan is the increased trunk space and cargo carrying flexibility, despite the hatch being 11 inches shorter than the sedan. The K4 Hatchback hides 22.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, up 7.6 cubes over the sedan and just 2 cubes less than the cheugy Kia Soul. Fold those rear seats down and the K4 hatchback's cargo area expands to hold a significant 59.3 cubic feet of stuff, which is over 6 cubic feet more than the Kia Seltos crossover's maximum cargo capacity and just under 3 cubic feet less than the Soul.
As standard, the Hatchback comes with Kia's naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-4, which sends 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. Optional is Kia's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that makes 190 hp and 196 lb-ft and is paired with a real 8-speed automatic. Go for a GT-Line trim and you get a sportier suspension tune for improved handling, unique exterior styling cues, bigger wheels and some additional standard features.
All the K4's goodies are here, too
The K4 hatchback has all the same goodies as the sedan, including its standard three-screen display (a 12.3-inch gauge cluster, 5-inch climate screen and 12.3-inch center touchscreen) with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, and 16 standard driver-assist features. If you value the finer things in life, you'll be happy with the K4 hatchback's extensive list of available features including the ability to use your phone as a key, an ultra-wide glass sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, a surround-view camera system, and even more driver's assistance features to bring the total to 29.
Kia hasn't announced prices or any other details yet, but those will likely be released closer to its expected arrival date in late 2025. For now, we're just excited to know there's a new and desirable affordable hatchback coming to market — especially one that comes in a bright color like this Sparkling Yellow.