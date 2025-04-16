2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Fixes The Sedan's Funky Backside And Offers Nearly Soul-Sized Cargo Space

Kia is doing what some automakers are too chicken to do. The K4 sedan was introduced for 2025 as other manufacturers are ceasing sedan production all together, and today Kia revealed the U.S.-spec 2026 K4 hatchback at the New York International Auto Show. Seeing as how Kia sold over 37,000 K4 sedans in the first quarter of 2025, making it the brand's second-best seller, it seems like its bold choices to invest in small cars is paying off. Americans aren't usually big hatchback buyers, so time will tell if the K4 hatchback can change that.

The K4 hatchback sounds like quite a versatile little bruiser. Kia claims class-leading head- and legroom for the rear seats, it offers an available turbocharged engine and sport-tuned suspenion if you're into that sort of thing, and there's plenty of luxurious features if you're not. All K4 hatchbacks retain the sedan's overall styling theme, but the hatch's floating roof design is arguably less controversial than the sedan's look, though it still conceals the rear door handles in the C-pillar, presumably to confuse unsuspecting rideshare passengers.