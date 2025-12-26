Don't Blame The Kia K4 Hatchback For Being A Hatchback In A Crossover's World

Last week I covered the news that Kia released official pricing for its handsome new 2026 K4 Hatchback. Despite being named the K4 Hatchback, a debate sparked in the comments about whether it ought to be referred to as an SUV rather than a hatchback. This surprised me for a couple of reasons: First, it's right there in the name, and second, the comments section usually lights up with dissent when small, two-wheel-drive vehicles with hatchbacks are referred to as crossover and SUVs with claims that they shouldn't be referred to as such despite how its creators market them.

So I'm here to tell you, the 2026 Kia K4 Hatchback is a hatchback, not an SUV. It's not the Kia's fault that it exists in a crossover's world. The K4 Hatchback may look like a modern crossover from some angles thanks to the blacked-out wheel arch trim, like on the gold car in the photos you see here, but the reality is that it's a hatchback. End of story. (Also, the normal K4 sedan has the same styling as the hatch, and I don't see you calling it a crossover.)