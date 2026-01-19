Boeing Knew About The UPS Plane's Problem Long Before The Fatal Crash In November

In a status report on the investigation into the fatal crash of an MD-11 flown by UPS in November, the National Transportation Safety Board revealed that manufacturer Boeing had already known about the faulty part for almost 15 years. The piece in question is an important component in what connects the wing to the engine, called a spherical bearing race. All the way back in 2011, Boeing (which had already acquired the MD-11's maker, McDonnell Douglas) wrote a letter to operators about it. Boeing said that it was aware of the race bearing failing four different times, twice on the same plane. However, the company said that this was not a risk to safety of flight. Again, this piece helps attach the engine to the wing.

Boeing's only recommendation in the letter was for operators to include this part in the general visual inspection, a routine maintenance check usually done every five years. Otherwise, operators were free to fly the plane. And so they have been ever since, and there's no telling how many bearing races are in bad condition by now. At least as of the preliminary findings of the investigation, it sure seems like one failed altogether, and it was definitely a safety of flight issue. All three crew members died in the crash, as well as twelve people on the ground.

What's really heartbreaking is that the letter actually mentions an upgraded version of the part that addresses the defect. But Boeing made the upgrade optional, not mandatory. Could that have prevented this crash? That's not clear yet. Either way, this all once again calls Boeing's safety record into question.