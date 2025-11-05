UPS Cargo Plane Crashes Near Louisville Airport In Fiery Explosion

A United Parcel Service cargo plane crashed near the Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport at about 5:15 P.M. Tuesday evening. Three crew members were reportedly on board at the time of the crash, but authorities aren't yet saying how many people were injured or whether there were any fatalities, the Guardian reports. Currently, details on the crash are limited, but UPS said the plane was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 that was headed to Honolulu when it went down.

UPS has since released a statement confirming the crash, saying it "will release more facts as they become available, but the National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation and will be the primary source of information about the official investigation." Meanwhile, over on Twitter, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirms injuries have been reported but not how many. "This is an active scene with fire and debris. Stay away," the LMPD tweeted.