Ford Returns To F1 With Red Bull Partnership, Just Not In The Way You Might Expect

We're still waiting for Cadillac's first F1 race, but while March is still a couple of months away, Ford just took the opportunity to reveal a little more about its partnership with Red Bull's F1 team. If you don't follow F1 news closely, you might assume that means we'll soon be seeing Fords racing wheel-to-wheel against Cadillacs, but that's not actually the case. Instead, Ford has been collaborating with Red Bull on its engines. That's also where things could get even more confusing for the casual fan, since Ford isn't actually building the engines, just "supporting the build of an F1 power unit."

Granted, we sort of knew this already, but 2023 was also a long time ago, and older announcements were short on details. Now, Ford says its "most immediate contributions to our partnership with Red Bull Powertrains [have] been in the world of advanced manufacturing," claiming that its "state-of-the-art 3D printing technology" has allowed Red Bull Powertrains to print parts three times faster than before. So, instead of needing 16 days to print a prototype part, they're now down to only five days.

In addition to "fabricating unique, highly complex components for the combustion engine, charge air system, and energy recovery systems," Ford says it's using a "unique controls model" developed by Ford Racing simulation engineer Kevin Ruybal to allow drivers to test changes and give feedback before the new parts even head to the 3D printer. Its engineers are also reportedly working closely with Red Bull's team to optimize when and how drivers deploy the extra power provided by the car's hybrid system.