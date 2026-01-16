Red Bull Confident That Its 2026 F1 Engine Loophole Is Totally Legal
Red Bull Racing pulled the cover off its 2026 livery in Detroit on Thursday. While a new vivid blue livery was on display, it likely won't be the same machine that hits the track for testing in a few weeks. With allegations that Red Bull discovered a loophole in technical regulations, there was more chatter about the power unit beneath the Ford-branded engine cover. Other teams on the grid are already lobbying for the FIA to take action to prevent a few rivals from having a baked-in advantage before the new ruleset's first race.
For this season, the engine's compression ratio limit is being reduced from 18:1 to 16:1 as part of the new power unit regulations. However, the FIA only uses static tests at ambient temperature to check for compliance. Other teams claimed in December that Red Bull and Mercedes found a way to pass the static test while exceeding the limit at higher temperatures. According to the Race, the loophole could yield a 13-horsepower advantage on the field.
Ben Hodgkinson, the technical director of Red Bull Powertrains, spoke to the media before last night's launch. He's adamant that it's just noise and what Red Bull is doing is legal. According to Autosport, he said:
"I know what we're doing, and I'm confident that what we're doing is legal. Of course, we've taken it right to the very limit of what the regulations allow. I'd be surprised if everyone hasn't done that. My honest feeling is that it's a lot of noise about nothing. I expect everyone's going to be sitting at 16, that's what I really expect."
This compression loophole could be everything or nothing
With the power advantage estimated to be worth four-tenths of a second per lap, this year's world championship could be decided by how the FIA handles the situation. Audi, Ferrari and Honda, the manufacturers not exploiting the loophole, have brought the issue to the sport's governing body. The topic is slated to be discussed at a meeting of the teams' technical directors next week.
The season-opening Australian Grand Prix is just under two months away, so talk about closing the alleged loophole isn't likely to end soon. However, the cars haven't run on track yet. It's not clear how much of an advantage Red Bull and Mercedes actually have. Everything is just speculation and conjecture until the teams start testing together later this month in Barcelona. Even if the anticipated gap doesn't appear on timing sheets, there will no doubt be allegations of sandbagging against Mercedes and Red Bull.