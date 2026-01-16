Red Bull Confident That Its 2026 F1 Engine Loophole Is Totally Legal

Red Bull Racing pulled the cover off its 2026 livery in Detroit on Thursday. While a new vivid blue livery was on display, it likely won't be the same machine that hits the track for testing in a few weeks. With allegations that Red Bull discovered a loophole in technical regulations, there was more chatter about the power unit beneath the Ford-branded engine cover. Other teams on the grid are already lobbying for the FIA to take action to prevent a few rivals from having a baked-in advantage before the new ruleset's first race.

For this season, the engine's compression ratio limit is being reduced from 18:1 to 16:1 as part of the new power unit regulations. However, the FIA only uses static tests at ambient temperature to check for compliance. Other teams claimed in December that Red Bull and Mercedes found a way to pass the static test while exceeding the limit at higher temperatures. According to the Race, the loophole could yield a 13-horsepower advantage on the field.

Ben Hodgkinson, the technical director of Red Bull Powertrains, spoke to the media before last night's launch. He's adamant that it's just noise and what Red Bull is doing is legal. According to Autosport, he said: