There's No Such Thing As A 1983 Chevy Corvette — Or Is There?

Things were looking pretty dire for the venerable Corvette by the dawn of the 1980s. The C3 discovette platform was on its last legs, its engine strangled by malaise-era emissions standards and its running gear a '60s-era relic. By the late '70s, the big brains in General Motors design were already working away on a new generation of Corvette, the C4. They knew they wanted it for 1983, but they had some very ambitious goals for the new car's body, running gear, and technology. Unfortunately for GM, its eyes were a bit bigger than its stomach, as it were.

As C4 development progressed, numerous production issues reared their ugly heads. GM moved Corvette production in 1981 from its longtime home in St. Louis to an all-new facility in Bowling Green, KY. This was done in anticipation of building the C4s in the new factory, but it quickly got tangled up in issues producing the new composite body panels due to a last-minute change in their makeup. Other parts of the production and design process got delayed, schedules fell behind, and there was even some alleged c-suite meddling — apparently GM boss Lloyd Reuss wanted the C4 to have a targa top instead of t-tops, and brought this up at the last minute. It became clear to the Corvette boys that they were never going to make their '83 deadline, so they punted.

While some of the C4's advanced technology made it into the last year of the C3 — the new cross-fire fuel injection system, a new four-speed auto, and the one-piece glass liftback — General Motors decided that discretion was the better part of valor and decided in 1982 to delay the C4's launch until 1984. The company would use this gap year to really dial the new car in and make sure it was as good as it could be when it was finally launched. You know what? It worked, and the C4 Corvette was a huge evolutionary leap forward for the Corvettes and cemented its future in GM's lineup.