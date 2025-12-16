How Chevy's 327 Small Block Earned Its 'Mighty Mouse' Nickname

The Mighty Mouse – not to be confused with another very famous cartoon mouse with the same initials – was an animated hero created by the Terrytoons studio for 20th Century Fox in 1942. Mighty Mouse gained popularity through its numerous appearances in films and television programs in the following decades. As a pocket-sized superhero, the mouse became known for packing a powerful punch in a minuscule frame, inspiring colloquial use of his name to refer to anything that was small but mighty.

Between 1962 and 1969, Chevrolet produced a new and much-beloved iteration of its small-block — the 327-cubic-inch V8 — that was just that: small, but respectably mighty. It weighed 100 pounds less than Chevy's 348 (a big-block), but produced over 300 horsepower in some configurations. The 327 likely earned its Mighty Mouse nickname as a natural result of both the engine and the character reaching heights of cultural popularity in their respective industries for being compact but powerful. The big blocks of the era earned their "Rat Motor" nickname in a similar manner; mouse is to rat as small-block is to big-block.