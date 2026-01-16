Republicans Are Now Even Less Likely To Buy An EV Since They Still Don't See Climate Change As An Issue

Republicans were never super into electric vehicles, and, as the country has become more and more divided between right and wrong, the number of them who'd even consider buying or leasing an EV has shrunk considerably. In a new survey, just 52% of Republicans say they were even open to the idea of buying or leasing an EV — a 5% drop from 2024. At the same time, 84% of Democrats say the same thing, and that's a 3% increase.

Identity politics is surely a big reason why many Republicans aren't into EVs. I'm sure they look at them as woke or whatever dumb word they want to steal from other people, but the big divide comes from the simple fact that most Republicans aren't onboard with the whole climate change thing, according to Automotive News. Over 90% of Democrats in the survey, carried out by EVs for All America, said they agreed that climate change is a serious problem that requires action. On the flip side, just 32% of Republicans felt the same way. When you add in the fact that many automakers decided to market their EVs as an environmentally conscious option, Republicans saw it as pointless because — in their minds — there is no need to be conscious about the environment. It turns what should just be a car with an alternative powertrain into a political statement.

Nearly half of the Republicans surveyed had unfavorable views of EV brands when they were surveyed in November. That's compared to 14% of Democrats and 22% of Independents who felt similarly.

Right now, Republicans make up about 40% of the new-and used-vehicle market, so unless they get on board in much bigger numbers, widespread EV adoption in the U.S. is going to be a big ask. Mike Murphy, founder and CEO of EVs for All America, said that if Republicans continue to think EVs are some sort of "liberal plot," then the automobile industry is never going to actually hit electrification goals.