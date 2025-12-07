Yes, Fake Spark Plugs Are A Thing: Here's How To Avoid Getting Scammed

A lot of us here do our own tune-ups, just like a lot of you do. It's a great way to save a few bucks, and frankly, we think something like changing spark plugs is one of those car maintenance skills everyone should know. Unfortunately, there are plenty of scammers out there who like to take advantage of folks who are hoping to "save a few bucks," and the automotive world is no exception. There happens to be a large influx of counterfeit parts into the market, and a lot of these parts are spark plugs offered at prices that seem like a great bargain. That can be pretty tempting, considering some genuine spark plugs cost around $13 apiece. That amounts to over $100 just for spark plugs on a V8.

Most of these counterfeit spark plugs are being sold online. Back in 2019, Australia's Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries found that 60% of spark plugs sold on online marketplaces were counterfeit. This is still a problem in 2025. One easy way to avoid this scam, then, would be to get your spark plugs from a dealer or a trusted auto parts franchise. If you do buy online, consider the source you're buying from. Are you buying directly from the manufacturer or a trusted auto parts store, or is the product being sold by some third-party seller on Amazon that you've never heard of? Is the price too good to be true? That would be another indication that the spark plugs are fake.

Considering the damage a defective spark plug can do to an engine, this is not a threat to take lightly. If you have bought plugs from a possibly sketchy online seller but haven't installed them yet, inspect them carefully. If you detect any irregularities, don't install them.