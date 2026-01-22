Which Car Windows Can You Legally Tint?

Car window tinting is a popular aftermarket upgrade. It's an affordable modification that changes a vehicle's looks while delivering several practical benefits. Tinting blocks glare, reduces heat, helps with privacy, and protects skin and interior components from harmful UV rays. But the core issue with third-party window tinting is compliance with state law; illegal tinting can lead to fines. However, avoiding a ticket involves two critical elements: using the correct level of tint darkness and knowing which windows can be tinted.

It's not an issue if you stick with the tinting that came from the factory. Federal law mandates where window tinting can be applied and sets tint darkness levels for cars coming off the assembly line. Make no tint changes to a stock vehicle, and you won't have to worry about getting pulled over — at least when it comes to window tinting.

The regulation of aftermarket tinting is another matter, as each state handles it individually. As a result, there's a patchwork of rules instead of one national standard. At a minimum, you can tint the rear side windows and rear window without running into problems. The challenge lies with the front side windows and the windshield, as well as where the car is registered.