Which Car Windows Can You Legally Tint?
Car window tinting is a popular aftermarket upgrade. It's an affordable modification that changes a vehicle's looks while delivering several practical benefits. Tinting blocks glare, reduces heat, helps with privacy, and protects skin and interior components from harmful UV rays. But the core issue with third-party window tinting is compliance with state law; illegal tinting can lead to fines. However, avoiding a ticket involves two critical elements: using the correct level of tint darkness and knowing which windows can be tinted.
It's not an issue if you stick with the tinting that came from the factory. Federal law mandates where window tinting can be applied and sets tint darkness levels for cars coming off the assembly line. Make no tint changes to a stock vehicle, and you won't have to worry about getting pulled over — at least when it comes to window tinting.
The regulation of aftermarket tinting is another matter, as each state handles it individually. As a result, there's a patchwork of rules instead of one national standard. At a minimum, you can tint the rear side windows and rear window without running into problems. The challenge lies with the front side windows and the windshield, as well as where the car is registered.
How states regulate tint by window location
While we're focusing on where you can legally apply window tint, it's worth mentioning that you should be aware of your state's standards for tint darkness. This is usually referred to as visible light transmission (VLT), the percentage of visible light that passes through a car's window. A higher percentage of VLT tint is barely noticeable to the human eye, while a lower percentage is quite dark. Each state determines what VLT rating is permissible, which can vary by window location. There are even several states where a 5% tint is legal on at least one glass surface. Before adding window tint, check the VLT requirements for your state.
Every state (and Washington, DC) allows rear window tinting. However, there may be additional requirements, such as having external mirrors on both sides (for example, in New York). States also generally allow tinting on the rear side windows (the glass between the C and D pillars in SUVs, minivans, and wagons). Meanwhile, a few states restrict tint on the front side windows.
Most states sanction some type of windshield tinting, but only the top portion of the windshield is typically tinted. The coverage area usually extends four to six inches from the top of the glass, but some jurisdictions rely on the horizontal AS-1 line as a measuring reference (which has a similar range). AS markings are government-mandated indicators applied by the manufacturer to the windshield. A few states (such as Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee) allow full windshield tinting, but only at a VLT rating of 70% or higher.
States with stricter or unusual tint restrictions
Although the majority of states follow a similar approach to window tint regulations (where rear and side window tints are OK, and windshield tints are allowed within limits), a few jurisdictions are outliers. Most notably, New Jersey and Vermont prohibit aftermarket tinting on the front side windows.
Michigan is unique in allowing only a four-inch horizontal tint band on the front side windows. In effect, this mirrors what's permitted on the windshield. As a result, the most tinting a Michigan-registered vehicle could have on the front half is a four-inch band that begins at the B-pillar on one side, runs along the top edge of the windshield, and ends at the B-pillar on the other side. Meanwhile, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New Jersey are the only states that prohibit any third-party tint on windscreens, leaving the factory blue tint at the top of the windshield as the only option for some cars.
Many states offer medical exemptions from window tint regulations, allowing car owners with eye or skin conditions to receive additional sun protection. The process usually involves having a medical professional complete a form, and that form is submitted to the DMV.