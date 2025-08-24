These Are The 13 US States Where 5% Tint Is Legal

There are plenty of reasons to tint the windows on your car or truck. Window tint can keep your car a little cooler on hot days or help protect your leather upholstery from the merciless rays of the sun. It can also keep the glare out of your eyes when you're driving or block harmful UV rays from reaching your delicate skin. It can protect your windshield from shattering, your dashboard from cracking, and make the interior of your car less visible to a thief or nosy looky-loo. And the most important thing it can do, of course, is make your car look cool.

But some states don't share that enthusiasm for window tint. The laws in a few states, notably New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont, prohibit any kind of tinting on front windows. Most states allow at least some tinting, but set a cap on the VLT% — Visible Light Transmission percentage — of the tint you place on your car.

The lower the VLT, the darker the tint is. California and Washington, D.C. are the strictest about this, requiring tint on front windows to have a VLT of at least 70%, meaning it will let in 70% of the sunlight. D.C. even restricts back side windows to at least 50%.

But what if you like your tint really dark, like 5%? No state will allow you to tint more than a few inches of your windshield that dark, and none allow an entire front side window to be tinted that darkly. But there are 13 states where you can get away with 5% tint on back windows, as they have no restrictions on rear side window VLT. These states are Arkansas, California, Delaware, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Utah, and Vermont.