Here's How Much You Could Get Fined For Illegal Window Tint

Whether you need added privacy, protection from harmful UV rays, wish to reduce glare, enhance aesthetic appeal, or you just want to improve interior cooling, you might feel tempted to tint your windows. However, you could be breaking some rules without realizing it. Window tinting in the U.S. is subject to strict legal Visible Light Transmission (VLT) limits, and failing to comply with the requirements can lead to huge fines and potentially even time behind bars as a deterrent.

Many states take excessively dark tints seriously because they affect your visibility as a driver as well as the ability of others to see into the vehicle. But the rules around the percentage of light you must allow through the tinted windows can differ depending on where you are. Similarly, how these laws are enforced and the amount that can be fined will depend on your location. For example, while the fine amount for non-compliance in Pennsylvania starts at around $110, first-time offenders could be cited with a $1,000 ticket in New Jersey.

Most states require law enforcement officers to issue a correctable or fix-it ticket when a violation occurs. This normally requires you to fix the illegal tinting that caused the citation in the first place. If you rectify the issue within the specified period of time, ask a police officer to sign off on the back of your ticket to acknowledge that the issue was sorted out by the listed deadline. Then, the ticket can be dismissed for a small fine. Failing to adjust the tint and process your ticket before the set deadline will lead to further penalties.