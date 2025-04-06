Why Some Windshields Have A Blue Tint At The Top

Modern automobiles are packed to the gunwales with subtle features that are designed to improve the driver and passengers' comfort and safety while being as unobtrusive as possible. In ye olden days these things were more obvious — the driver-facing, fender-mounted turn signal indicators on 70s-era land yachts, for example, or power retractable radio antennas — but today stuff like this is so built-in and automated as to be nearly invisible unless you're looking for it. One of these features, a rarity these days unless you drive a car Of A Certain Age, is the windshield shade band.

If, like me, you came of age in the days when cars were still cool (and would kill you without any hesitation), you might remember how vehicles once had a broad deep blue or green tinted stripe across the top of the windshield. This is the classic shade band. It was designed to work in conjunction with flip down sun visors to keep the sun out of the driver's eyes and some of the heat off the passengers. When the sun was at a certain angle, especially in the summer, the good old shade band could be a life saver.

You don't really see windshield shade bands anymore, though, at least not on most brand new cars. Why is that, have you ever wondered?