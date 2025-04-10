Before You Buy That Kei Truck, These Are The U.S. States They're Road-Legal In

If you love a packaging miracle, it doesn't get much cooler than a kei car. Or a kei truck. Or a kei van. These Japanese-market exclusives are small in size, use tiny engines, and yet are still ridiculously practical. Many of the best ones are also finally old enough to import into the U.S. under the 25-year exemption, and even in fantastic condition, they usually aren't very expensive, either. You'll have to get used to driving on the right side of the car, but their tiny footprints should make that easier than you might think. The real problem is that many states have decided these specific old cars are too dangerous, and you might not be allowed to register your new-to-you purchase.

Unfortunately for kei car owners, figuring out whether or not kei cars are legal in your state isn't quite as simple as looking up a list of states that ban them, checking to make sure your state isn't on the list, then confidently clicking the "Place Bid" button. Some states allow them but limit how fast you can drive them. Others technically allow them but won't let you drive them on public roads. Thankfully, World Population Review, a data-gathering and visualization site, keeps a list of kei car laws in various states that can help you figure other whether the kei car you want is legal or not.