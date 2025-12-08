What Would It Take For Kei Cars To Make Sense In The U.S.?

In this hypothetical game of what if, we need to have an idea of how many kei cars an automaker would need to be able to sell for it to be a profitable venture. Yes, an automaker could choose to build the cars at a loss, but no automaker would stay in business for very long not making any money (certain EV start ups aside). So, assuming automaker profitability, how many would it need to sell?

The best comparison we have is what small cars Americans have purchased in the past. We reached out to Stephanie Brinley, Associate Director, AutoIntelligence at S&P Global Mobility, for context. She told Jalopnik that the best segment to look at in the U.S. would be the microcar segment, which consisted of vehicles like the Chevy Spark, Mini Cooper, Smart ForTwo, and Fiat 500. While these cars aren't technically kei cars, they're the cars we have data on. According to Brinley, 2014 was the best year for the microcar segment, selling 114,000 units. The best seller in that segment was the Spark. Most of those vehicles aren't even available here anymore.

Brinley also mentioned that much of the talk at the time around the bankruptcy was how the Big 3 couldn't build the smaller cars that are competitive in the rest of the world. Post-bankruptcy, we got the Fiat 500 and Dodge Dart, the aforementioned Chevy Spark and Sonic, and the Ford Focus. The plants that built those cars domestically were making trucks, and if you check today, they are making trucks once again (or will be soon).

When we had a chance to buy smaller cars in the past, most of us chose not to purchase them.