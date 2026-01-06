This Pink Honda Acty On Coilovers And Bags Is My Hole, It Was Made For Me

The full build here is just spectacular. The pink exterior, the cage, and the wide wheels and fenders are just the start. This Acty has coilovers up front, with airbags linked to inboard shocks in the rear — how often do you see that? A fixed bucket seat sits behind a wood steering wheel on a quick release, making this the absolute perfect interior. It's even a stick shift! This is, truly, the best vehicle ever to grace four wheels. Wheels which are, in this case, steelies from a golf cart. She's gorgeous.

I should be able to buy this Acty out of a health savings account, as gender affirming care. I love this perfect little Acty so much, and if I can't have it then I need someone else in the Jalop community to buy it just so I can know in my heart of hearts that it's gone to a good home. If you have the $10,000 to put towards this Acty, do it. Send me pictures occasionally so I know she's doing well.