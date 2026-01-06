This Pink Honda Acty On Coilovers And Bags Is My Hole, It Was Made For Me
There are a few things in the four-wheeled world I really, truly love. Pink cars. Kei cars. Pink kei cars. Little trucks that can haul motorcycles. Today, though, Facebook Marketplace has finally graced me with the perfect vehicle: A pink kei truck that's built for hauling motorcycles. Just for kicks, it's even on coilovers and airbags at the same time. If there's a better vehicle than this on the face of the planet, I've yet to see it.
This is the kind of truck that, if I had the money, I would buy outright here and now. Unfortunately I don't have ten grand sitting around right now, though that hasn't stopped Collin from trying to convince me to take on a payment. I don't know who would consider lending cash towards a heavily modified 27-year-old Honda truck that was never sold in the United States, I don't want to even imagine the rates, but I do desperately want to own this beautiful truck. It would almost be worth looking into it.
I want it so bad
The full build here is just spectacular. The pink exterior, the cage, and the wide wheels and fenders are just the start. This Acty has coilovers up front, with airbags linked to inboard shocks in the rear — how often do you see that? A fixed bucket seat sits behind a wood steering wheel on a quick release, making this the absolute perfect interior. It's even a stick shift! This is, truly, the best vehicle ever to grace four wheels. Wheels which are, in this case, steelies from a golf cart. She's gorgeous.
I should be able to buy this Acty out of a health savings account, as gender affirming care. I love this perfect little Acty so much, and if I can't have it then I need someone else in the Jalop community to buy it just so I can know in my heart of hearts that it's gone to a good home. If you have the $10,000 to put towards this Acty, do it. Send me pictures occasionally so I know she's doing well.