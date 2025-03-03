The 2025 Land District Might Kick Off A New-Era Of American Moto

Electric motorcycles don't have to look like gas motorcycles. It's something I've believed since the beginning, and Land apparently does, too. Land's founder and CEO, Scott Colosimo, was once a professor of design at Cleveland Institute of Art, after all. While this little machine does have a plastic "tank" shape, it exists mostly because you need something to brace your legs against. The long, low, and flat look of the District is fetching and quasi-futuristic. It's simple and pared back as a function of its price point and as a form of its unembellished aesthetic. There's not much to report about the visuals of this bike that you can't see for yourself. It's all on display with the aluminum-cased removable battery taking up most of the real estate. With an upright riding position, a standard 32-inch stand-over height, and simple controls, this is the kind of bike that just about anyone can get on and ride comfortably. It's functional design without being more of the same, looking forward without forgetting the functionality that made the past work.

The unpainted matte molded plastics are indicative of what makes this bike different than most. It's built to be used instead of looked at. Colosimo, pointed to a full-fairing Ducati sport bike as the antithesis of the District's ethos. If you were to drop a Panigale you'd be faced with replacing thousands of dollars in gorgeous Ducati Rosso plastics. Land wants its bikes to be seen as usable, durable goods, which can easily and inexpensively be repaired, and stand the test of time. The plastics on a Land are left rough finished to keep costs down and add to the durability and function-forward design of the bike. There's something to be said for preventative patina, especially when it gives the bike a more industrial and worn-in appearance. The steel tube frame isn't as light, stiff, or form-fitting as an aluminum subframe, but it's a hell of a lot more resilient to dings and scratches.