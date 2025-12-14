Tesla Holiday Update Adds Grok, In Case Your Directions Weren't Racist Enough

Of course, cars have long had voice-activated navigation. That's not really a novel feature here, though the video Tesla posted of its car processing a natural-language request for multiple consecutive destinations is likely outside the realm of what most automakers' systems can handle. The example of setting multiple destinations within a single sightseeing trip is likely not really all that useful — you're probably going to want to step out of the car anyway at each stop in order to, you know, see the sights — but the tech might have better applications for things like food or charging stops on a route. It's a stretch, but it's a better use case than simply "make the car more racist."

Grok isn't exactly known for its accuracy, so take anything it says in your car with a grain of salt. But, it's in Teslas now, so we'll likely see in the coming days and weeks whether it has any ill effects on route-planning — and whether the AI's easy-to-overcome behavior walls pose any security risk. In the meantime, maybe Tesla owners can use it this coming holiday as conversation practice, before showing up to Christmas with that one uncle you really, really wish your family would just cut out.