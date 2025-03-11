Volvo's AI-Generated Ad In Saudi Arabia Pulled Because It Was 'Not In Line With Volvo Cars' Global Guidelines'

If that still doesn't put it into perspective for you, the same review cites an International Energy Agency estimate that suggests that between 2022 and 2026, the increase in energy demands from data centers, cryptocurrencies and AI will be on par with the entire country of Sweden's on the low end and Germany's on the high end. The review was also published in November of last year, so if anything, newer models likely use even more energy than the estimates used to arrive at those conclusions. And while some companies work to offset some of those emissions, Google's latest environmental report showed even those efforts haven't been enough, saying, "Our [2023] emissions [...] have increased by 37% compared to 2022, despite considerable efforts and progress in renewable energy. This is due to the electricity consumption of our data centres, which exceeds our capacity to develop renewable energy projects."

Ultimately, it's almost impossible to use AI and also limit the damage of global climate change since we need to be reducing our emissions, not increasing them. As Anne-Laure Ligozat, a professor of computer science at ENSIIE and LISN, put it, "None of the arguments put forward by Google to reduce AI emissions hold water." And while models may get more efficient, that will also encourage people to use them more frequently. "This tends to cancel out any potential energy savings," Ligozat's co-author Alex de Vries wrote. "My main argument is that AI should be used sparingly."

So while no one working for a company that claims to believe in science and wants to hit net-zero by 2040 should have approved an AI ad, at least the people at the top were willing to retract the ad. And, hopefully, automakers that say they believe in science will refrain from using AI ads in the future.