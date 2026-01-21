Which Harley-Davidson Is Used For Police Duty?

If you see a heavy police motorcycle anywhere in the United States, chances are it's from Harley-Davidson — and not by accident. Harley-Davidson has been supplying motorcycles to law enforcement agencies since 1908, and today that relationship continues with a small but highly specialized lineup designed and built specifically for police work. In modern fleets, the most commonly used Harley-Davidson police motorcycles are the Harley-Davidson Police Road Glide (not to be confused with the Street Glide), Harley-Davidson Police Road King, and Harley-Davidson Police Electra Glide.

These are not civilian touring bikes retrofitted with lights and sirens. Harley-Davidson assembles them from the factory for police duty, with heavy-duty electrical systems, emergency lighting and siren integration, police-specific seating, and hardware designed to handle long idle times and heavy equipment loads. The newest addition is the 2026 Police Road Glide. Equipped with the Milwaukee-Eight 121 VVT engine, it offers substantially more performance than previous police models and is manufactured with all hardware installed from the factory to reduce the need for dealer upfitting and minimize downtime for departments.

The Road King and Electra Glide remain in service for agencies that prefer proven platforms with a long track record. All three of those models define Harley-Davidson's current answer to police duty motorcycles.