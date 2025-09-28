How Does RDRS Work On A Harley-Davidson?

The year 2020 marked a turning point for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The iconic American motorcycle manufacturer introduced its Reflex Defensive Rider System (RDRS) on all Harley-Davidson CVO, Tri Glide, Freewheeler, and Ultra models, as well as the failed LiveWire electric bikes, beginning with the 2021 model year. The high-tech safety system is also optional for Harley Touring bikes. Rather than being a standalone safety feature, Harley-Davidson's RDRS is a collection of intelligent traction, acceleration, cornering, and braking technologies developed to enhance rider safety, handling, and motorcycle control, especially on challenging road conditions or in adverse weather.

Harley-Davidson has since renamed its RDRS system to the lengthier and more confusing RDRS Safety Enhancements, with some bikes getting motorcycle-specific "cornering enhanced" features that function differently than the stability and traction control systems found in four-wheeled automobiles.

All Harley bikes equipped with RDRS have an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to monitor and measure the lean angle (two-wheeled bikes) or lateral acceleration (three-wheeled trikes) when turning or cornering. The system analyzes the speed and size of the front and rear wheels while accounting for the tire contact patches. This enables the RDRS system to optimize its intervention, and it works whether the bike is upright or leaning aggressively into a curve.