How To Tell The Difference Between Cracked Heads And Blown Head Gaskets

Cylinder heads get a lot of credit when it comes to engine power. Here at Jalopnik, we've touted the Chevy double hump heads' ability to shape small block V8 power and late-90s Vortec heads' status as a small block secret weapon. With such high-level contributions to an engine's performance, it makes sense that any failure associated with cylinder heads — such as a cracked head or a blown head gasket — should be cause for immediate concern.

Those two faults are especially notorious, as it can be difficult to tell the difference between a cracked cylinder head and a blown head gasket without taking the head (or heads) off of the engine to check them up-close. Ultimately, no matter which problem you're suffering from, fixing it will require removal of the cylinder head.

With the cylinder head removed, you can inspect it and the head gasket for signs of failure. Sometimes a cylinder head crack is visible to the naked eye, but testing for them often requires specialized methods. These methods include magnetic particle inspections for cast iron heads, dye penetrant inspections for aluminum varieties, or pressure tests. Blown head gaskets, on the other hand, are identified by missing or frayed sections of gasket material between cylinders, coolant passages, and oil passages.