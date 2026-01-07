Chevy's Late-90s Vortec Heads Are A Small Block Secret Weapon

Any engine builder will tell you how important cylinder heads are to power and performance, so enthusiasts looking to spruce up their budget Chevy 305 small-block (SBC), or the larger and more popular 350, should find GM's Vortec heads a worthwhile investment.

People in the know often claim that these cast-iron Vortec heads from the '90s are the best-flowing SBC head design from the factory. The argument is backed by actual flow numbers, with this Hemmings comparison showing Vortec heads improving intake flow by up to 30 CFM (cubic feet per minute) during maximum lift.

Unsurprisingly, the improved flow characteristics allow the engine to breathe better and unlock more power, evidenced by MotorTrend gaining an extra 50 horsepower from a ZZ4 small-block after bolting on a pair of stock Vortec heads. Other benefits, when compared to a standard small-block head, include improved engine efficiency, thanks to the Vortec heads' ability to run a higher compression ratio.

Many post-1960s small-blocks featuring flat-top pistons and 76-cc combustion chambers are often clocked at running 8.5:1 compression, which, when swapped with Vortec heads that use 64-cc chambers, see their compression ratio jump to 9.8:1, resulting in better efficiency and a 5% bolt-on increase in horsepower.